 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal
0 comments
AP

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Minnesota have introduced a bill designed to stop scams that target older residents.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said they have introduced the Seniors Fraud Prevention Act. The proposal would direct the Federal Trade Commission to create an office that educates seniors about fraud.

The senators said the new office would also beef up the agency's monitoring and response efforts when it comes to senior fraud. Collins said the proposal "would enhance fraud monitoring, increase consumer education, and strengthen the complaint tracking system to help prevent seniors from being robbed of their hard-earned savings through threatening and manipulative scams.”

The proposal has companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News