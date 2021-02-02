 Skip to main content
Columbia Heights police: Man shot during alleged carjacking
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — A man was shot during an alleged carjacking in Columbia Heights early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Columbia Heights Police Department said officers responded to the sound of gunfire and a speeding vehicle just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A man at the scene reported being shot and his vehicle being stolen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been located, authorities said. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

