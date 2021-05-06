Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

Other commendations were for Potter recovering a company's stolen computer in 2008; helping recover a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in 2006; helping locate and arrest two bail-jumpers from Mississippi in 2006; and tracking down suspects in a home invasion robbery in 1998.

One note of praise for Potter in 2006 was based mainly on a citizen who called the department that year, praising her and three other officers for “how professionally they conducted themselves during a high risk stop and not like what he sees on the T.V. show COPS,” according to the chief's notes of the call.

The materials included a four-hour suspension for Potter missing in-service training in 2000. The subject of the training wasn't given. Other discipline included a verbal reprimand in 2007 for Potter's work as part of a team focusing on violent robberies in part of the city. A supervisor wrote that Potter didn't do enough to make direct contact with people in the area.

The file also included reprimands for driving accidents in 1995, 1996 and 1998, including one in 1995 where Potter spun out on wet pavement, hit a curb and caused up to $4,000 in damage to a squad car. The writeup in 1995, Potter's first year on the force, noted that she was backing a different squad car out of the police garage the next day and hit a city code enforcement vehicle.