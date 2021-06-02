Community garden nonprofit now manages county farm

“I’m just ecstatic. We have some of the most amazing people working out there. The manager, Carol, is just top of the line and knows what she’s doing. It looks amazing and will only get better.”

He noted that Harder recently brought chickens to the farm. “They eat bugs and the fertilizer is good. She puts them in a chicken coop every night.”

A decade ago Stuehrenberg and former commissioner Will Purvis attended a national convention in Portland, Oregon, where they visited a community garden. “We got on the bus to go back to the hotel and we both said, ‘We can do that,’” Stuehrenberg said.

Peterson said their biggest need now is volunteers to help at the farm and, of course, financial backing. While the county provides financial support for the farm, the group is always looking for grants and donations.

Living Earth recently received a $4,000 county SHIPS grant that helped it pay for a garden shed at the farm as well as tools. They will also use some of it to buy fruit trees to plant at the farm.

“One of our concepts was that people could come in off the (Red Jacket) trail or wherever and enjoy an apple or raspberry or strawberry. The idea is it becomes an engaging space,” Peterson said.