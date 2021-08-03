Complaint: Defendant and victim had rocky relationship

OKLEE, Minn. (AP) — Criminal charges against a northwestern Minnesota man allege he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during a deteriorating relationship.

Eric Reinbold, wanted on two counts of second-degree murder, remains on the run. The 44-year-old Oklee man is accused of stabbing his wife, Lissette Reinbold multiple times in the neck, torso and upper extremities. She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home on July 9.

A medical examiner's report said the victim died of a loss of blood.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the children told investigators he thought Eric Reinbold was upset because he believed Lissette was seeing another man.

Investigators reviewing messages on the defendant's phone said there were exchanges between the couple that revealed tension in their relationship going back to March and that they fought over perceived infidelity, their sexual relationship and finances.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Reinbold, who has a criminal record that includes charges for making bombs. Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia has warned Reinbold could be armed and dangerous.

