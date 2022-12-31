Congresswoman wants explanation on Twin Cities mail slowdown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota congresswoman wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.
She said she wrote to the postal service in early November about mail delays in Lakeville and followed up with a phone call on Dec. 8. Constituents continue to complain despite pledges that a route wouldnn't go underserved for more than a day, Craig said.
People are also reading…
She asks in her letter for details about routes in her district that have gone unserved since Dec. 16, the extent of staffing shortages and how many post offices have switched to delivering only packages.
A federal judge in October ruled that cost-saving measures DeJoy made ahead of the 2020 election hurt mail delivery. President Joe Biden in April signed the Postal Service Reform Act with the intent of modernizing the postal system.