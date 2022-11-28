 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut facing growing cost of pandemic bonus pay

A greater-than-expected demand for aid has forced the Connecticut General Assembly to considering how to cover the extra cost of promised bonuses for thousands of frontline workers who remained on the job the during the coronavirus pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
Pandemic Pay

FILE - Clarissa Johnson, of Hartford, Conn., marches with long-term care members of the New England Health Care Employees Union during a rally to demand new laws to protect long-term caregivers and consumers, on July 23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses.

 Jessica Hill - freelancer, FR125654 AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut program that offered “hero pay” to essential workers at the peak of of the coronavirus pandemic got so many applicants that state lawmakers had to go back into session Monday to provide extra funding and put new limits on who could get the biggest bonuses.

The Connecticut General Assembly was meeting to revamp the distribution formula for the Premium Pay Program for private sector workers.

Initially, the state had expected to award about $30 million in bonuses to people who had to go to work, in person, in jobs in health care, food distribution, public safety and other essential services.

But after getting 155,730 applications from eligible people, lawmakers realized they would have to either put more money in or slash benefits.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done a program like this in the history of Connecticut, to my knowledge. And guessing what that’s going to be is hard to do,” said Democratic state Rep. Sean Scanlon. “Once we became clear that we did have more oversubscription to the program than there was, we figured out a solution to it.”

People are also reading…

Numerous states provided bonuses to certain workers during the coronavirus pandemic, often by tapping into federal relief funds.

Half the states have collectively budgeted about $2.7 billion for extra pay to public or private-sector workers by using federal American Rescue Plan funds, according to an Associated Press analysis of the most recent data released by the U.S. Treasury Department. Connecticut’s program does not rely on the federal funds.

Some states have targeted the extra pay to workers most likely to come into close contact with people, such as public health and safety employees and teachers. Others have distributed money more widely. The “essential employee premium pay program” in Massachusetts provided $500 to any individual earning between about $13,000 and $39,000 annually, or earning up to nearly $80,000 for a household of four.

Under the revamped Connecticut plan, which cleared the House of Representatives and awaited a vote in the Senate on Monday night, funding would be boosted by $76.6 million and a new tiered system would be imposed for the program, which has stopped accepting new applications.

Only eligible full-time workers earning $50,000 or less per year — 66,289 people — would receive the full bonus of $1,000. Other applicants would receive reduced sums. The original program had offered full bonuses to workers earning as much as $150,000. Someone earning $150,000 will now receive $100.

Meanwhile, the benefit for eligible part-time workers would drop from $500 to $200.

Connecticut's program covers a fairly wide range of workers who were among the first eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Those include health care workers, police, firefighters, prison guards, grocery clerks, teachers, bus drivers and employees in various manufacturing fields.

There's been debate among state and city officials across the country about who should receive pandemic bonuses, especially after the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of federal pandemic relief funds.

“If you wanted to benefit the heroes, you needed to define better what a hero is,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora, the Republican leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives, who criticized Connecticut's plan for being underfunded and making “no sense” as to who receives the money.

Like Connecticut, some other state's bonus programs also far exceeded original estimates.

In Minnesota, checks of $487.45 were cut for qualified frontline workers this fall after the state approved more than 1 million applications. State officials had originally estimated the final pool of qualified workers would be around 667,000, with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.

Missouri had originally budgeted $24 million to give bonuses to state employees working in institutions such as prisons, mental health facilities and veterans nursing homes. The program, which expired in 2021, ended up costing nearly $100 million.

Vermont twice increased funding for its hazard pay program, which originally included health care employees who worked during the early days of the pandemic and later was expanded to include retail and grocery workers, child care providers, janitors, trash collectors and others.

If Connecticut's revamped bonus program for private sector essential workers clears the General Assembly, as expected, the issue of pandemic pay is not over. Gov. Ned Lamont has yet to reach an agreement with union leaders on how to distribute a second pot of money for state workers. An arbitrator is scheduled to meet with both sides Dec. 16.

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Mo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a term of 7½ years, with five of those to be served in prison.  But Meany won an appeal of his initial sentence claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life. As it turned out, Meany’s second sentence was lengthier than his first.

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

Once they all assume office, California will be the first state where it's believed more than 10% of legislators identify publicly as LGBTQ. The legislators in California are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere. That includes handling the fallout of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and its imitators, as well as laws in other states that limit transgender students’ participation in sports or block gender-affirming medical care for youths. The milestone is further shrouded by the fatal mass shooting over the weekend at a gay bar in Colorado.

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans

Election wins for abortion rights and Democrats could translate into abortion protections in some states. But more restrictions could still be coming elsewhere. This year's overturning of Roe v. Wade pushed abortion decisions to the states. While the majority of voters oppose total bans, the issue is playing out differently in different states. In Minnesota and Michigan, where this month's elections put Democrats in control, protections are a priority. But in Florida, where Republicans strengthened their grip on power, a tighter ban could be under consideration — though there's a question of how far it should go.

Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooter training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers. More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

From South Dakota and Oklahoma to Alaska and Alberta, Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many: return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application was denied based on “immoral character or conduct." The appeals court ruled Monday that this reason was unconstitutionally vague and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board must reconsider — focusing narrowly on whether Yanez’s conduct makes him unfit to teach. Messages left with Yanez’s attorney and with the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board were not immediately returned.

About 200 people rescued from ice chunk on Minnesota lake

Officials in northern Minnesota say roughly 200 people have been rescued from Upper Red Lake after an ice chunk broke free from shore. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that the people were ice fishing Monday when the chunk separated. Officials directed the anglers to the southeast edge of the lake known as JR's Corner, where a temporary ice bridge was set up over the open water. Authorities said that everyone had been rescued by mid-afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News