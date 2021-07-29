Connecticut fire crews sent to Minnesota, latest deployment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thirteen members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew have been deployed to Minnesota to help fight wildfires, the latest dispatch of personnel and resources from Connecticut to battle blazes in western states.

So far this year, 33 people from Connecticut have been sent to fight wildfires in Arizona, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, and Oregon.

This latest crew, sent on Wednesday, is part of a larger 20-person interagency from the northeast region. Members will be help with initial attack, relief of other crews and pre-positioning to get ahead of potential fires in Minnesota, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. They'll primarily be working in the Superior National Forest during the 16- to 18-day deployment.