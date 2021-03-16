Connecticut's zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate

“When we moved here over 25 years ago, one of the things that brought us here was the character of the community, the small town feel that we have here,” said Erin Hedley, a resident of New Canaan, during an online public hearing where she testified against a bill that would eliminate some public hearing requirements for accessory dwelling units, such as in-law apartments.

“I don’t feel like we need to ‘city-fy’ all of our suburbs at the expense of what makes our rural towns so desirable to begin with,” she told state lawmakers.

Bronin contends that many of the concerns about her group's efforts have been unfounded.

“Studies nationally have not shown that the people who they have most targeted in their rhetoric, single family homeowners ... have lost anything with zoning reform and in fact, they have a lot to gain,” Bronin said. “Not just from rising property values, but also from the benefits that come with living in a more integrated society.”

Besides making it easier to allow accessory dwelling units, Desegregate Connecticut has proposed capping parking mandates, encouraging transit-oriented development, training local zoning board members and creating model zoning codes that cities and towns can choose from, including defining “character” with physical attributes.