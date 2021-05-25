Conservation officer killed while on duty is identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the state conservation officer who died while on duty when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County.

Sarah Grell, 39, of Cohasset, was killed Monday morning while driving north of Grand Rapids, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The patrol says Grell's pickup was hit broadside by the semi in Lawrence Township about 8:30 a.m.

“The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer’s family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own,” the agency said in a statement.

A 42-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving the semi, the patrol said.

Grell became a DNR officer in 2005, according to the agency.

