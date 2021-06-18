Consortium, loan announced for Fargo flood project

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2.75 billion project aimed at protecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from chronic flooding gained ground Friday with the acceptance of a massive federal loan and the pick of a international consortium to build a key piece.

The public-private partnership that will build a channel to divert Red River floodwaters around the region is a first for the U.S. Corps of Engineers and could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere, local officials said in announcing the consortium, called the Red River Valley Alliance. It consists of Spain-based Corporacion Acciona Infraestruras S.L., Israel-based Shikun & Binui Ltd., and Canada-based North American Construction Group Ltd.

Officials also said the Environmental Protection Agency will provide a $569 million low-interest loan for the flood-control project, which also includes levees and other structures to control water levels.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney called the announcements important milestones in protecting North Dakota’s largest city, which has dealt with chronic flooding for decades due to the area's flat topography.

“It’s the last piece needed to provide once and for all permanent flood protection,” Mahoney said.