Containment of NE Minnesota wildfire grows; rain is forecast

As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
As the Greenwood Fire continues to burn, smoke from the blaze fills the air near Slater Lake and Highway 1 & 2 intersections as fire crews set back fires to better control the perimeter, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Isabella, Minn.
In this image provided by the U.S. Forest Service, smoke and a pyrocumulus cloud rise above Highway 1 near Murphy City, Minn, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, above the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northeastern Minnesota. U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire made a run Monday afternoon and developed a pyrocumulus cloud resulting in extreme fire behavior and fire-created lightning. The cloud was visible for miles in all directions and smoke and ash from the fire were reported as far away as Lutsen, a resort town on Lake Superior.
In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The fire has burned more than 14 square miles and promoted a new round of evacuations of homes and cabins on Monday.
This Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, a rapidly growing wildfire rises in the background in northeastern Minnesota. U.S. Forest Service officials have warned home and cabin owners who fled a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that the winds could shift this weekend, putting their properties in danger. Dozens of people got the warning at a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, evening in the small town of Finland, where officials gave them the latest about the Greenwood Lake fire and their strategy for trying to stop it.
An aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.
FINLAND, Minn. (AP) — Containment of a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota has risen to 37% as hundreds of firefighters expand their defensive lines.
The Greenwood Lake fire has burned nearly 41 square miles (105 square kilometers) in the Superior National Forest since it was spotted Aug. 15, but it hasn't grown much in the past week. As many as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell over the weekend.
Forest officials said in an update Tuesday that Monday’s moderate weather helped crews extend their containment lines on the west and north sides. Construction has been advancing at a rate of nearly 1 1/2 miles (2.4 kilometers) a day.
Officials also said 505 people are now assigned to the fire, up from 468 earlier. The fire was caused by lighting. It destroyed 14 homes and cabins plus 57 outbuildings early last week, but no injuries have been reported. It's separate from two fires within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area that led the Forest Service to close the wilderness and public lands along the upper Gunflint Trail.
Forest Service officials said at a public meeting Monday night they'll begin reopening in phases if rain forecast for Thursday and Friday materializes. District Ranger Ellen Bogardus-Szymaniak acknowledged the frustrations of outfitters who've lost business and of resort owners who've seen reservations canceled because guests are fearful of visiting.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
