Cop who held Floyd's torso to be sentenced for manslaughter

The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back as one of his colleagues pinned the Black man's neck to the pavement is being sentenced on a state count

George Floyd Other Officers Trial

FILE - This combo of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. Keung has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The former police officer entered the plea Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Jury selection for Thao was expected to begin later Monday.

 Uncredited - hogp, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck is expected to be sentenced Friday to 3 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The plea came on the same day jury selection was set to begin in his trial. His guilty plea — along with another officer's decision to let a judge decide his fate — averted what would have been the third long and painful trial over Floyd's killing.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually went limp. The killing, which was recorded on video by a bystander, sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Kueng kneeled on Floyd's back during the restraint. Then-Officer Thomas Lane held Floyd's legs and Tou Thao, also an officer at the time, kept bystanders from intervening. All of the officers were fired and faced state and federal charges.

Kueng, who is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, will appear at Friday's sentencing hearing via video from a low-security federal prison in Ohio. Kueng has the right to make a statement, but it's not known if he will.

Floyd's family members also have the right to make victim impact statements.

As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd’s torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.

Kueng agreed to a state sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, to be served at the same time as his federal sentence and in federal custody.

Kueng's sentencing will bring the cases against all of the former officers a step closer to resolution, though the state case against Thao is still pending.

Thao previously told Judge Peter Cahill that it “would be lying” to plead guilty. In October, he agreed to what’s called a stipulated evidence trial on the aiding and abetting manslaughter count. As part of that process, his attorneys and prosecutors are working out agreed-upon evidence in his case and filing written closing arguments. Cahill will then decide whether he is guilty or not.

If Thao is convicted, the murder count — which carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison — will be dropped.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years. He is serving the sentences concurrently at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted of federal charges in February: All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.

Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 1/2-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He's serving a three-year state sentence at the same time. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on the federal counts; Thao, who is Hmong American, got a 3 1/2-year federal sentence.

Groves reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

For more AP coverage of the killing of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji are violating Minnesota’s new law allowing low-potency edible and drinkable cannabinoids. It alleges investigators found candies with 20 times the legal dose and packages containing 50 times the limit. The board says it has embargoed the products, which it says have a retail value of over $7 million

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis says it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw him from a third-floor balcony. Additional details of the settlement announced Monday were not released. The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet to the ground. Aranda had been banned from the mall twice in previous years. He pleaded guilty in the attack. The family had sued the mall saying it should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” there without being closely followed.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law, said Monday he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea. Republican Tim Miller, of Prinsburg, says he still thinks it's constitutional despite what Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison says. Miller said he'll continue trying to enact it in other rural Minnesota communities.

Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is changing its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money. The funds were intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. But it made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students

A southern Minnesota school district has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night's vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday. Board Member Richard Olson has argued that the grant "does not help all students.” About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color.

