Corporations become unlikely financiers of racial equity

Adidas says it’s donated $2 million to a small business fund created by Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative and the NAACP. And it plans to give an additional $10 million to that or other initiatives and $2 million in scholarships to Black and Latino students within three years. The company, though, has yet to disclose the percentage of Black and Latino candidates it’s hired since its pledge to diversify its ranks.

Others, like Facebook and the cosmetics company Estée Lauder, have also vowed to increase the number of Black employees in their workforces or leadership positions.

“Companies are actively marketing to source great talent and retain the best employees,” Chatterjee said.

Yet any sudden burst of giving from companies not known for donating to racial justice causes isn't without risk. Marlette Jackson, a diversity director at Virgin Pulse, part of the Virgin Group conglomerate, says consumers will have to decide for themselves whether a company is contributing to equity causes as an expression of its values or is merely trying to appease customers and employees.