Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a July 13 story about how Minnesota abortion providers will be affected by a state court ruling that struck down several restrictions on abortion procedures, The Associated Press erroneously attributed quotes from an official with the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. The material came from the group’s Midwest advocacy director, Sharon Lau, not from its spokeswoman, Jackie Dilworth. The story also misspelled the first name of Our Justice’s executive director, Shayla Walker, by referring to her as Shayna. And it quoted Walker as saying there are roughly 95 counties in Minnesota that don’t have access to abortion providers. Walker meant to say that as of 2017, 97% of Minnesota counties didn’t have clinics that performed abortions.