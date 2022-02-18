Council clears way for solar array at refinery

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — The Rosemount City Council has approved a permit allowing a massive solar panel plant at the Pine Bind refinery.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the council approved the necessary permit for Flint Hills Resources to build a 314-acre tract of solar panels at the refinery that sits along U.S. Highway 52.

Flint Hills owns the refinery as well as the property where the solar project would be located. Company officials say the solar array could produce 45 megawatts of energy. They say the array could provide 40% of the power needed to run the refinery when the sun is shining.

The company will decide whether to move ahead with the project in the coming weeks.

