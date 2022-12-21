 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County attorney: No charges in Minneapolis police killing

The Hennepin County Attorney's office says no charges will be filed against two Minneapolis police snipers who fatally shot a Minneapolis man during a standoff in his apartment in July

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — No charges will be filed against two Minneapolis police snipers who fatally shot a Minneapolis man during a standoff in his apartment in July, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The officers involved were justified in shooting 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg, the county attorney's office said. The man's family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The shooting of Sundberg, a Black man, stoked mistrust of police in Minneapolis two years after George Floyd was killed by police.

Sundberg's death was a tragedy, but the use of deadly force was authorized under Minnesota law, County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

Cindy Sundberg, Tekle’s mother, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune Wednesday that “we are heartbroken that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office chose to provide our family with this devastating news right before Christmas, as we were already grieving Tekle’s absence.”

Police went to the scene the night of July 13 after a 911 call from a neighbor of Sundberg’s who said he was firing a gun into her apartment, endangering her and her 2- and 4-year-old sons.

Police body-camera video released less than a week after the shooting showed a chaotic scene in which Minneapolis officers rescued a mother and her two young children as Sundberg repeatedly fired a gun from inside his nearby apartment during what was a mental health crisis.

After Sandberg aimed his gun at officers and threatened to shoot and kill them, two Minneapolis police snipers fired two shots, killing Sundberg, according to the county attorney's report.

