County deputy involved in 3rd deadly-force shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting that involved a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy in Duluth. The shooting early Tuesday morning left Jesse Ferrari, 29, with noncritical injuries.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly shot Ferrari after he initially fled from officers attempting to stop him while driving down a street in an all-terrain vehicle, the bureau said.

The Star Tribune reports its the third career deadly-force incident for Kuhnly, including the second this year.

In June, an investigation into a January deadly-force incident involving Kuhnly in Saginaw concluded that carjacking suspect Scott M. Jordan, 34, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and not from Kuhnly’s gunfire. Kuhnly was also involved in a 2019 incident in Hermantown that ended in the death of Timothy Majchrzak, who had fired a gun at Kuhnly.

Kuhnly shot Majchrzak while another deputy, Troy Fralich, struck him with his vehicle. He died of gunshot wounds, a medical examiner said.

In both incidents, deadly force was found to be justified.

Kuhnly, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for eight years, is on standard administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Ferrari’s charges include fleeing an officer and driving after revocation.

