Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

That means if Chauvin is sentenced to 30 years, he would likely serve about 20 behind bars, as long as he causes no problems in prison. Once on supervised release, he could be sent back to prison if he violates parole conditions.

Chauvin is currently in Minnesota's only maximum-security prison, and is in a single cell for his safety.

He did not testify at trial, and it's not known if he will make a statement at sentencing.

Meanwhile, Cahill ruled Friday that the prospective juror list, juror profiles, questionnaires and the original verdict form with the foreperson’s signature will remain nonpublic until further court order.

Cahill told jurors early on that their names would be kept under seal until he deemed it safe to release them. In Friday’s order he said the case is still of high interest and he'll keep jurors’ names sealed “to protect those jurors desiring to remain anonymous from unwanted publicity or harassment.” He said jurors who wish to speak about the case may do so.

He said he would wait at least 180 days before reviewing his decision on juror confidentiality.

