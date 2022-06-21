 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled the mayor of Minneapolis hasn’t met a legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn’t done so

  • 0
George Floyd Minneapolis

FILE - The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. A candlelight vigil to honor Floyd's memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday's second anniversary of the Black man's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

 Christian Monterrosa - freelancer, FR171731 AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that the mayor of Minneapolis hasn't met a legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

In a Monday ruling, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said Mayor Jacob Frey has a “clear legal duty” under the city’s charter to staff the department with at least 731 sworn officers, a number based on the population of Minneapolis.

Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder said the city has about 300 fewer officers than it did before George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. The city's former police chief had attributed the departures to retirements and officers who filed disability claims, some citing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder linked to the protests over Floyd’s killing.

Ginder calls it “an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected,” but noted that the city has provided funding for additional recruit classes and hiring bonuses.

People are also reading…

“Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis Police Department and city are working in good faith to recruit and hire more community-oriented peace officers as quickly as reasonably possible,” Ginder said.

The ruling sends the case back to district court in Hennepin County.

Eight residents concerned about crime sought the court order to force the city to hire more police as required by the charter. The state Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this month from them that the current staffing is about 120 officers less than they believed was required.

Minneapolis attorneys argued that the charter requirement relates only to funding, but the mayor still may determine how the money may be used within the department.

The killing of Floyd, who was Black, led to a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.

Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who pinned Floyd’s neck to the pavement with his knee, was convicted last year of murder. Another former officer pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Two other two former Minneapolis police officers are awaiting trial on state charges that is scheduled for October.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two workers die after trench collapses on them in St. Paul

Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that's designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn't being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help. The victims were not immediately identified by authorities.

Bodies of 2 workers recovered after trench collapse

Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, have confirmed that two construction workers died when a trench collapsed as they were working. The St. Paul Fire Department said on Twitter Saturday that the bodies had been recovered, a day after the collapse. Names of the victims have not been released. The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says another worker in the area called 911 and attempted a brief rescue, but authorities believe the workers died within minutes of the collapse.

2 workers unaccounted for after St. Paul trench collapse

Authorities are searching for two people who were working in a trench when it collapsed on them at a construction site in St. Paul. Firefighters painted a grim picture of the scene in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, where the incident  was reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso described the the work of rescuers as “a recovery operation." Another worker who was in the area called 911 after attempting a brief rescue.

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

Judge: Attack that led to life sentence 'simply unthinkable'

A judge has handed down a mandatory life sentence to a man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others, saying the act was unfathomable. Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people, 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. He was sentenced Friday. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant. Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries. Wright County District Judge Catherine McPherson said during sentencing that the attack was “simply unthinkable.”

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use. The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October. The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

Authorities say 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area. The cats discovered Tuesday about 50 miles north of Minneapolis were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas says the owner recognized the heat made it impossible to care of the cats and he welcomed the help. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues. The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent. About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement to use $4 billion to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending and to save another $4 billion. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending.

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Watch Now: Related Video

Official: Uvalde police response 'abject failure'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News