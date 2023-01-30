 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court upholds Minnesota 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.

A three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Minnesota's auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.

The appeals court concluded that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency acted within its statutory authority and that the state's rule is therefore valid. The decision was a victory for the administration of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, which adopted the rule in 2021 amid a fight with Republican lawmakers who were upset that the Legislature was cut out of the decision. It takes effect in the 2025 model year and is meant to increase the supply and selection of electric vehicles.

People are also reading…

The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association expressed disappointment with the ruling and said it would consider whether to appeal. While manufacturers are ramping up production, the group contends that the rule could still saddle dealers with more electric vehicles than consumers want to buy.

“The one good thing to come from today’s decision is that if Minnesota wants to go forward with the new rule recently adopted by California, the MPCA will need to affirmatively conduct new rulemaking,” Scott Lambert, president of the dealers' association, said in an email.

According to the California Air Resources Board, 17 states have chosen to link their emission standards to California's, which are stronger than federal regulations. Under the federal Clean Air Act, states generally must follow California’s standards or default to the the federal standards. The issue further heated up after California last August went even further, putting itself on a strictest-in-the-nation path toward requiring that all new vehicles be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.

That decision is forcing the other states to decide whether they now want to follow California down that path. Vermont, New York, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and Delaware have either already adopted similar new rules, begun rulemaking or indicated interest in doing so. Colorado has decided not to follow California’s ban but has committed to continuing to grow its electrical vehicle market and to increase consumer access to more models.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals accepted the MPCA's arguments that the state would have to launch an entirely new rulemaking process to adopt California’s ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles. Agency officials said in court filings, legislative hearings and at a news conference with the governor last year that they had no immediate plans to do so, but they didn't rule it out, either.

The agency welcomed the decision, saying the Clean Car Rule will give drivers more options to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles that help them save money on gas while addressing climate change.

“This standard is an important part of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota, while the state also builds out the electric vehicle charging network, advances alternative modes of transportation, and works to create cleaner fuels that support Minnesota’s economy,” MPCA spokeswoman Andrea Cournoyer said.

A coalition of environmental groups that filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the lawsuit said the sharp increase in electrical vehicle registrations shows the need for the rule to ensure that consumers get a full range of model choices amid volatile gas prices.

“Minnesota’s Clean Cars rule was adopted after a lengthy public engagement process, during which many Minnesotans made clear they would like more opportunities to purchase electric vehicles,” Joy Anderson, an attorney for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said in a statement.

But Lambert said California's rules were never a good fit for Minnesota.

“This supply mandate run by California bureaucrats does not address the main hurdles in the way of getting consumers into electric vehicles," he said. ”The state should be instituting an aggressive policy of building infrastructure and creating incentives for consumers to purchase this new technology.”

Maintaining the Clean Car Rule was part of a broad framework for fighting climate change that Walz rolled out in September, and the governor affirmed his commitment to it in an interview earlier this month. Meanwhile, Democrats who now control both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature have made fighting climate change one of their top priorities for the current session. The House earlier this month passed a fast-track bill to put Minnesota on a path to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, and it's now awaiting a floor vote in the Senate.

Associated Press writer Lisa Rathke contributed to this story from Marshfield, Vermont.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead. The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

Police video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is hard to watch. The images are a glaring reminder of repeated failures of efforts to prevent police brutality. Nearly 32 years ago, the savage beating of Rodney King by police in Los Angeles sparked calls for reform. Such brutal scenes have repeated themselves, with police killing roughly three people per day since 2020. The Memphis officers were fired and face murder charges, and their so-called Scorpion unit has been disbanded by the police chief. But advocates say nothing less than a cultural change in law enforcement will provide the safety and liberty Black people demand.

2 deputies wounded in Minnesota town of Winsted

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Minnesota Senate backs abortion rights after marathon debate

Minnesota Senate backs abortion rights after marathon debate

The Minnesota Senate has voted to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. The pill passed 34-33 early Saturday after a marathon debate. Democrats have made the bill one of their top priorities in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts. The House passed the bill last week. Gov. Tim Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month.

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.

White Bear Lake police officer stable after shooting

Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.

Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign

Faculty calls on embattled Minnesota college head to resign

The faculty at a Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student's objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday. They say they lost faith in President Fayneese Miller because she declined to renew the contract for an adjunct art instructor who showed the painting, Erika López Prater. That instructor sued the private liberal arts school last week. A Hamline spokesman says Miller and her team are discussing how to respond to the Faculty Council's vote.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News