COVID-19 hospitalizations overwhelm respiratory therapists

“We acknowledge their fears and the issues that they have and get them the right scientific answers,” Mahr says. “This (virus) is going to be here for quite some time. This isn’t going to go away right away, and that’s what people need to (grasp).”

During his presentation, Mahr covered vaccine rates and data and noted that, worldwide there are “188 vaccines in the pipeline” in some stage of development, though only 20 are approved for use on a global level and three in the U.S. Also touched on were common myths associated with vaccines -- that the shots contain microchips, can cause infertility, that they alter ones DNA -- and how providers can dispel these misconceptions with facts based in science.

Those who have already had the virus also need to get their shots, Mahr stresses, citing a study in Kentucky which looked at individuals who were previously infected in 2020 and then became reinfected with the delta variant in May-June 2021. Those who had not been vaccinated were 2.34 times more likely to re-contract the virus.

Mahr iterates that vaccines are not touted as being foolproof. But while you may still become infected, “vaccination decreases hospitalizations and bad outcomes.” Because the delta variant has increased breakthrough infections, masking and distancing remain imperative, Mahr says.