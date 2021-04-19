COVID-19 pandemic cuts into ability to manage cat population

It had 50 cats six years ago — but it’s now been cut down to 20. Over the same period, she removed about 100 kittens, which can be adopted.

Presently, the group is working on 12 colonies, with three to 15 cats apiece.

COVID triggered a drop in funding and volunteer support. It also made people feel trapped in their homes, becoming more suspicious of strangers who want to catch cats on their property.

Gruber faces a dilemma. She loves cats but loves birds, too — and cats eat birds.

A feral cat kills about 129 birds a year, according to the science-journal website Sciencedirect.com. The estimated 70 million feral cats in the U.S. are responsible for reducing the bird population by 30 percent since 1970, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

Gruber said she once saw her pet cat leap five feet in the air to kill a bird in mid-flight.

“No one likes cats killing songbirds,” said Gruber. That’s one reason why volunteers work to reduce cat populations.

At the Pet Project Rescue site in Minneapolis, homeowner Debbie asked that her last name not be used out of fear of neighbors’ reactions.