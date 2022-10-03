 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead

Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside

  • 0

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house.

Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport.

Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, and the pilot, Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. The plane tore through the roof above their bed, he said.

People are also reading…

“We couldn’t hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. “That’s when we looked out and noticed the entire back half our our house was gone.”

Hoffman said the wreckage of the plane wound up wedged between his truck and the garage.

The Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at the Duluth airport after the small airplane had left radar and was believed to have crashed. The control tower advised the last location on radar was 1 to 1 1/2 miles south of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MN Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area. The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn’t necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county’s decision. It’s unclear whether the high court’s ruling will affect other conflicts around the state involving drainage projects that preserve farmlands but increase the volume of water and pollutants flowing downstream.

Some schools closed in Minnesota district where 2 were shot

Administrators closed secondary schools in a Minnesota school district Monday after receiving online threats following a shooting during a homecoming game last week. The Richfield School District said unspecified online threats were made early in the morning leading to the closure of the middle and high school, South Education Center and Richfield College Experience Program. The district did not disclose the nature of the threats or where they may have originated. On Friday, two people, ages 18 and 21, were wounded by gunfire outside the football field where Richfield High School was playing its homecoming game. Two teens have been taken into custody for the shooting.

Three die when plane hits home but two in house unhurt

Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a the second floor of a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night before coming to rest in the backyard. The three people aboard the plane who died included two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their 30s but weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio said he found an airplane wheel sitting at the end of his bed after the plane tore through the house above his bed. Federal officials will investigate the crash.

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pushing back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. The Democrat said Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume payments despite the state agency’s concerns. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue making payments while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota in what they call the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet.

Minnesota man sentenced to life for 1986 Iron Range killing

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range has been sentenced to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Carbo in August. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.

GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case

GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case

Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.

EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M

EXPLAINER: How alleged plot exploited pandemic to net $250M

The Department of Justice has charged 47 people in what prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of $250 million. Prosecutors say the defendants obtained government funds under the guise of providing food to underprivileged children. But just a small fraction of the money went toward feeding kids and the rest was instead laundered through shell companies and spent on property, luxury cars and travel. Prosecutors say it is the largest fraud case to date that deals with the misuse of government funds during the pandemic.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

Hennepin County prosecutors say charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter. Twenty-one-year-old Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing that the state “cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on further evidence. Assistant County Attorney Maxwell Page says McCaleb-Robinson was initially charged based on eyewitness evidence, which identified him as the shooter. But, Page says further investigation in the form of video surveillance footage showed that Caleb-Robinson was not the shooter. Page says the investigation remains open.

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC in Mankato, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo, North Dakota. Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Jensen called Walz’s announcement “a classic case of too little, too late” because early voting begins next week.The Walz campaign said three debates is the same number of forums “that were held in the U.S. Senate elections won by Amy Klobuchar in 2018 and Tina Smith in both 2018 and 2020.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon Zoo's animals celebrate autumn with pumpkin treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News