Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

“This space is a space that has now become a national memorial, a national memorial for victims of police violence all over this world,” Hussein said.

“We will not give up this space," he said. "We will save it for George Floyd.”

The city cited business losses in the area as one reason to reopen the intersection. Violent crime at the intersection and the blocks immediately surrounding it also rose dramatically in 2020, though crime also increased citywide. There were 19 nonfatal and fatal shootings in the area in 2020, including 14 from May 1 through Aug. 31. That’s compared with three shootings in all of 2019 and none during the summer months.

Shots were fired in the area last week, just hours before an event to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death. One person was injured.

Steve Floyd, one of Agape’s founders, said the group coordinated with the city to remove the barriers, garbage cans and portable toilets starting at 4:30 a.m.