Crews spend 7 hours putting out Wisconsin pole sheds fire
AP

DURAND, Wis. (AP) — Multiple fire crews spent seven hours Saturday putting out a fire in the northwestern Wisconsin town of Durand. authorities said.

When firefighters arrived around 11 a.m., two of three connected pole sheds were on fire. One of them was already burned to the ground, WEAU-TV reported.

Crews were able to save one of the sheds and half of another one. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Durand is located about 80 miles from the Twin Cities.

