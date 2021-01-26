Critics: Bill discriminates against transgender students

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Critics of legislation that addresses gender in school sports say the proposal discriminates against transgender students in North Dakota.

The bill would prohibit public schools from allowing a person to participate on a girls or boys team if the person “was assigned the opposite sex at birth.”

It's sponsor, Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman, says the bill would ensure fair competition for girls in middle and high school sports. But, opponents say it excludes transgender students from athletics.

“If we choose to do nothing, we will by default be allowing those opportunities of our women to be lost or greatly reduced as society attempts to remove any reference to biological sex and replaces it with a social construct of self-identification,” Koppelman told House Human Services Committee members Monday.