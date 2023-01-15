 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cruise passenger indicted on abusive sexual conduct charge

Federal prosecutors say a Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — A Minnesota man is facing a charge of abusive sexual contact while on a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston this past summer, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a male crewmember on Aug. 30, 2022, while aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship, according to the charging documents. The alleged assault happened in a men’s restroom that the crewmember had entered in the early morning hours to clean, the documents say.

The passenger was indicted by a federal grand jury and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Friday, the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts said Saturday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven't found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental. The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes. Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shotand killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

Hamline University under fire for art professor's dismissal

A Minnesota university’s dismissal of a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students’ personal relationship to the material. The conflict began in October when adjunct professor Erika López Prater included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art. A Muslim student in the class complained to the university. The professor's contract was not renewed for the following semester. Hamline's president has defended the decision.

2 Minnesota men accused of falsely selling crops as organic

Two Minnesota farmers have been charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated grain as organic. A superseding indictment released Friday accuses 65-year-old James Clayton Wolf, a certified organic farmer, of using chemical fertilizers and pesticides on his crops in Cottonwood County and selling them as organic. The indictment accuses 45-year-old Adam Clifford Olson, also a certified organic farmer in Cottonwood County, of helping Wolf sell the crops as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020. The men are each charged with with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

Wisconsin college wrestling team's bus catches fire

A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school's wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff's Department says team members were transported to the sheriff's office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

A Minnesota man who spent nearly 25 years in prison in connection with his wife’s death has been freed after officials vacated his murder conviction. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced Friday that an investigation concluded that medical evidence used to convict Thomas Rhodes was flawed. Rhodes' wife, Jane Rhodes, died in 1996 after she went overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride with her husband. A doctor in the first trial testified that Rhodes threw his wife overboard and ran over her. Thomas Rhodes said his wife accidentally fell. A spokeswoman for the Great North Innocence Project said Rhodes was beaming when he left prison Friday.

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota governor still wants tax rebates from huge surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among fellow Democrats. But he says returning even a little of the surplus could help taxpayers cope with inflation. Walz also says his budget, which he'll unveil Jan. 24, will propose indexing state aid for schools to inflation.

NFL playoffs: Saturday night thriller gets action started

NFL playoffs: Saturday night thriller gets action started

The rest of the NFL playoffs have a lot to live up to after Saturday’s display. Rookie Brock Purdy nailed his postseason debut with the San Francisco 49ers with a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a jaw-dropping 27-point comeback in a 31-30 stunner against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The games continue with three more Sunday including Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati and the New York Giants at Minnesota. The opening weekend wraps up Monday night with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving life in prison without parole. Corrections officials say the 73-year-old Blom died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping the 19-year-old Barnum woman from a convenience store in Moose Lake. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video, which was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations. The convicted sex offender was accused of strangling Poirier and burning her body on his vacation property.

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Jacksonville's Doug Pederson, the Giants' Brian Daboll, Minnesota's Kevin O’Connell, Miami's Mike McDaniel and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles did it. That broke the previous record of four coaches getting to the postseason in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News