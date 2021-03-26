Daily Mail seeks to reverse order denying trial credentials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A British newspaper asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday to swiftly throw out a judge’s order denying it credentials for a former police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death.

Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette on Wednesday sanctioned the London-based Daily Mail for publishing video from police body cameras before its public release. He alleged the footage had been “stolen,” and denied the newspaper access to the media center near the courthouse where Derek Chauvin will be tried, along with access to trial exhibits and “all media updates related to the trial.”

In a petition filed by media lawyer Mark Anfinson, the Daily Mail and its website said they had acted lawfully at all times, and that their actions were protected by Minnesota law and the First Amendment. They asked for an expedited review because opening statements are scheduled for Monday.