Daunte Wright, slain by police, known as jokester, young dad

Wright would talk about what he hoped to do with his life, Mason said.

“He said, ‘I want to be an NBA player, I want to be a fashion designer, I want to be a business owner,’” Mason recalled. “I said, ‘If you grow up, you can be whatever you want to be.‘”

In 2018, Wright moved to Minneapolis’ Patrick Henry High School, where his sister is also a student. Principal Yusuf Abdullah said he left after one semester and then went to Stadium View School.

“We got to know Daunte really well through his sister. Many staff worked with him through the years, trying to build a relationship with him, connect with him,” Abdullah said.

He said Daunte wasn’t a difficult kid, but had some issues typical of teenagers: “A troubled life? No. I think just along the lines of a teenage life.” He wouldn’t elaborate.

“He was a good kid — excitable,” he said.

He said discussions among young Black men about dealing with police were “absolutely a part of life” for the students at Patrick Henry.

“It’s just the fear that comes along with being a Black male.”