 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, says was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record an arrest of a person during a traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, said she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record an arrest of a person during a traffic stop.

Katie Wright said Thursday she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over on Wednesday night. In April 2021, her 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.

“All I was doing was my civic duty to pull over and make sure that those babies got home safe to their families because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other families,” Wright said.

People are also reading…

The Associated Press left a message Friday asking whether the officer involved would face discipline.

Brooklyn Center police released bodycam video that shows an officer crossing several lanes of traffic on Highway 252 and asking Wright for her driver's license. Wright refused, telling the officer she didn't need to show him her license because she hadn't been pulled over.

The officer then pulled her out of her vehicle, took her phone and placed it on the roof of her car before leading her toward a grassy median while holding her arm behind her back. Wright said the officer grabbed her so forcefully he injured her wrist.

Wright told the officer her name and said "you guys killed my son. I'm going to videotape them,'' gesturing to police. The officer told Wright he would send her a ticket in the mail and both returned to their vehicles.

Brooklyn Center police union President Chuck Valleau praised the officer for what he called a “professional response and restraint during the incident.”

Along with the video, the Brooklyn Center police department released a statement that said the footage was released "in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”

Potter shot Daunte Wright a time when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ’s trial was underway in the killing of George Floyd and tensions were high in the area. Wright’s death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and revived painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May 2020.

Potter, who resigned following the shooting, was convicted in December of manslaughter and sentenced this year to two years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health said it’s investigating several severe cases of hepatitis among children and has reported the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC continues to investigate cases of the sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children that has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. M Health Fairview reported two cases to MDH, which involve an infant and a two-year-old. Hospital officials say one of the patients was treated several months ago, which included a liver transplant. 

Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.” If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, abortions in Minnesota would remain legal for now under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling which effectively established a right to an abortion under the state constitution. That has some concerned that Minnesota would become a destination for abortion services for women from other states. 

Officials: Deaths of 2 near Wadena is murder-suicide

Sheriff's officials say an investigation into the deaths of two people in Otter Tail County is a case of murder-suicide. Deputies responded to a residence in rural Wadena last Friday night where the bodies of two adults were found. In a statement Monday, authorities said a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife and then took his own life. Autopsies were conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. The couple has not yet been identified.

Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the San Diego County District Attorney's Office filed the lawsuit in February. The settlement was announced last month. The lawsuit alleged that Target used a technology known as “geofencing” that enables businesses to identify customers' locations and make their apps adapt to that location. The retailer didn't clearly disclose to customers where some items could be purchased for the advertised price, either online or in the store. The settlement prohibits Target from using the technology to raise prices. 

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

667K Minnesota workers to get pandemic 'hero pay' bonuses

Officials say 667,000 Minnesota workers who were on the front lines of the pandemic can expect to claim their $750 bonus checks in 10 to 12 weeks. Cabinet commissioners laid out some details Monday as Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial signing ceremony for a $2.7 billion bill passed Friday that grants the bonuses — and rolls back a tax increase that had been needed replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. The governor actually signed the bill Friday to beat a deadline. But he held Monday’s event to celebrate the biggest bipartisan success so far of the 2022 legislative session.

Flooding affecting travel in parts of ND, Minnesota

Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water. In North Dakota, the city of Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island with the Pembina River cresting at 21.7 feet, according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders. It’s anticipated that the water level in Neche will be consistent for the next several days to a week. About 16 miles to the south, officials asked residents in some parts of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to the rising water. The city's mayor says a few people left their homes for higher ground.  

National Guard helping stabilize ND dam in danger of failing

The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area. Gov. Doug Burgum, at the request of the Pembina County Emergency Management officials, authorized the National Guard to send two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to place sandbags weighing 1 ton to help stop the Bourbanis dam from failing. The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department says Highway 5 east of Langdon from Highways 1 to 32 in Pembina County is closed until further notice. The National Weather Service continued a flood warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. 

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights. The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020. Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation. He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.

Hundreds gather to remember Duluth family slain last month

Hundreds came together in a Duluth auditorium to honor the lives of four family members who were killed in their home last month. The Marshall School auditorium was filled with friends, family and others who reflected on the joy Sean and Riana Barry and their daughters Shiway and Sadie brought to community members. Chaplain Tab Baumgartner urged attendees to focus more on how the family lived and to give thanks for them as they search for comfort. Authorities believe Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, killed his aunt, uncle and their children, ages 9 and 12, before taking his own life on April 20. 

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they've arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilians cross front lines to flee Russian-held areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News