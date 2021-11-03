 Skip to main content
Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie

Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the death of a woman found in a hotel room along with a badly injured man

Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the Residence Inn in Eden Prairie Tuesday and discovered the two, authorities said.

City spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz said no arrests have been made, but police believe it was not a random attack. Lorenz said the man suffered significant injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition was not released.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Identities of the man and woman have not been disclosed.

