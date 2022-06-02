 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deer causes fiery crash on interstate near Forest Lake

A deer caused a fiery crash on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A deer caused a fiery crash on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the crash took place about 8 a.m. Wednesday when pickup driver Susan Norberg of Ramsey hit a deer.

She abandoned her truck in on the interstate. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show rush-hour traffic moving around the truck before a semitrailer driven by David Haag of Center City plows into it.

The pickup and semitrailer slide across the interstate onto an exit ramp. The pickup hit a car parked on the shoulder and both vehicles burst into flames. The semitrailer came to rest on the median, its front end mangled.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said no one was hurt. He said people who hit a deer should move their vehicle out of traffic if possible. If the vehicle is inoperable whoever is inside it should call 911, buckle their safety belts and stay in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.” The Star Tribune reports executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.

Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota

Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota are without electrical power as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways. The National Weather Service says in a preliminary report there were four tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail. More than 37,000 people were reported to be without power early Tuesday. Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings. No fatalities from the storms had been reported early Tuesday.

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada say at least 27 illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people ate FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25 at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger and Walmart and at Co-op stores in Canada. The strawberries are past their shelf life, but the FDA says consumers who froze them to eat later should throw them away.

3M fine $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations

3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of hazardous waste violations at its Cottage Grove incinerator which has since been shut down. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Thursday its two-year investigation found that since 1996, 3M repeatedly misidentified hazardous waste shipped to the incinerator as nonhazardous. Other violations occurred elsewhere, including failing to verify levels of mercury, lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic and other hazardous materials in some waste streams from 2014 to 2020. 3M said in a statement that it was pleased to reach agreement with the MPCA and that the company takes its commitment to environmental and regulatory compliance seriously.

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

Two Minnesotans have filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis and former Officer Derek Chauvin. They allege they were traumatized in 2017 when Chauvin used what they call his “signature move” of kneeling on a subject’s neck, which is how he killed George Floyd in 2020. Both lawsuits filed Tuesday claim racism was behind his actions. Plaintiffs John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code are Black and Chauvin is white. Chauvin’s attorneys have not responded to requests for comment, but the City Attorney’s Office calls the incidents “disturbing” and says it hopes to reach settlements.

Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police

The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in 2020. Minnesota Public Radio reports that settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to people injured by police in May 2020. The council on Thursday approved a settlement of $645,000 for Jackson and $600,000 for Tirado. An officer shocked Jackson with a Taser in a parking lot. Tirado lost the sight in her left eye while covering a protest.

Man accused in clinic shooting declines to look at survivors

A man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic that killed one staff member and wounded four others last year refused to look at the survivors as they described their pain and terror. Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Ulrich sat attentively at the table with his lawyers through the first two weeks of trial. On Tuesday he laid his head on a courtroom table and wrapped his arms around it as victims took the stand. He didn’t look up through two hours of testimony.

Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case

A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell. Thapa had surgery for a broken leg at CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital in 2017. He was left with a condition that occurs when excess pressure builds in a muscle group. According to trial testimony, Thapa has had at least a dozen surgeries on his leg since then and has disabling, permanent damage.

Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape

Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape

This spring Minneapolis became the first large city in the United States to allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast publicly on loudspeakers. So far only one mosque is doing so, three times a day. But more of the city's two dozen mosques are getting ready to start their own broadcasts. They're setting up rooftop sound systems and readying meetings to consult with neighbors, hoping to avoid the kind of backlash that has occurred elsewhere. The transforming soundscape is testament to the large and growing Muslim community in Minneapolis, home to big numbers of refugees from war-torn Somalia.

Northern Iowa father, son get prison time for Capitol riot

A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson with serve four months. Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time. Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scammers are targeting parents desperate to find baby formula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News