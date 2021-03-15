Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Attorneys seated an eighth juror on Monday, a Black man in his 30s who works in banking, coaches youth sports and does creative writing as a hobby. He said in his juror questionnaire that he had neutral impressions of both Chauvin and Floyd, saying he didn’t believe Chauvin set out to murder anyone. He also wondered why other officers didn’t intervene.

“I don’t know if he was doing something wrong or not, but somebody died,” the man said. “Even if you have no intention of doing something and something happens, somebody could’ve still intervened and prevented that.”

The process of questioning jurors has been long and nuanced, with attorneys for both sides trying to ferret out potential jurors who may be biased. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Chauvin’s guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt.

The eight jurors selected so far include six men and two women. Four of the jurors are white, one is multiracial, two are Black and one is Hispanic. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

The earliest opening statements would begin is March 29.