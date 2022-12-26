 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrats to wield power when Minnesota Legislature convenes

Democrats in Minnesota will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years when the state's Legislature convenes Jan. 3

  • 0
Minnesota Budget

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks about the state's budget Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Minnesota Department of Revenue in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus, the state budget agency said Tuesday.

 Steve Karnowski - staff, ap

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats will control both the House and Senate for the first time in eight years when the Minnesota Legislature convenes Jan. 3, giving them power to decide how to use a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus — and new opportunities to pass liberal initiatives that the outgoing Senate Republican majority had blocked.

The main job of Minnesota's legislative sessions in odd-numbered years is to set the budget for the next two years. The surplus theoretically makes that job easier. But Democrats will have to reach agreements among themselves on how much of it to spend, on what, and whether to return any of it to taxpayers. The Democratic majorities are just 70-64 in the House and 64-63 in the Senate, which could mean some tough, closed-door deal-making ahead.

People are also reading…

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is the third element of the party's political “trifecta” in the state. He has already said he would like to revive his 2022 proposal to give part of the surplus back via tax rebate checks. The governor will have more to say about his priorities when he releases his budget proposal Jan. 24.

Democratic lawmakers' priorities also include protecting abortion rights, legalizing marijuana, more money for education, creating a paid family and medical leave program and passing gun safety bills. Here's a closer look at what's ahead:

BUDGET

Minnesota's general fund budget would grow to around $54 billion from its current $52 billion if programs were to stay on autopilot with no significant changes to state law. But Democrats want to step up funding for education — the largest component of the state budget — as well as other programs. One complication is that the $17.6 billion surplus is mostly one-time money. It includes $12 billion left over from the current budget, which expires June 30. Budget officials project less than $6 billion in new revenue that could support ongoing spending increases. And due to a quirk in state law from a 2002 budget deal, which could get reexamined this session, the agency isn't allowed to factor inflation into its spending projections. So the surplus isn't as big as it looks.

TAXES

Walz has said a “starting point” could be his idea from the 2022 session for tax rebates of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for joint filers. But legislative leaders haven't warmed up to that. On another issue, some Democrats have joined GOP calls for complete elimination of the state’s partial income tax on Social Security benefits, which is currently structured to try to exempt lower- and middle-income filers. The governor has said eliminating the tax altogether for the wealthiest Minnesotans is off the table for him, but he might be open to expanding the exemption.

ABORTION

House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park said in an interview that strengthening protections for abortion rights is her highest personal priority, and she thinks Democrats' success in the November elections gives them a mandate from voters. Blowback from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade is seen as a major reason why Democrats flipped the Senate. A 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling protects abortion rights in the state for now. But Hortman wants to see the Legislature move right away on two fronts: statutory protections to ensure Minnesotans' fundamental right to make their own reproductive health care decisions, plus putting a state constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot.

MARIJUANA

Chances are high for legalizing recreational cannabis for adults. Hortman said a bill by outgoing House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley, which passed the House in 2021 but died in the GOP-controlled Senate, will be the starting point. But there's much work ahead. The plan will go through just about every committee again, she said, and the Walz administration will have to weigh in with more details of how to implement it. One potential hitch is the Senate's one-vote Democratic majority. Incoming Assistant Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said at a recent forum that he thinks it will pass his chamber, but he presumes some members could be hesitant.

FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE

A paid family and medical leave system is one of the highest priorities for Democrats this session. The House has already backed a proposal for 12 weeks worth of sick pay or paid family leave though a program patterned after workers' compensation. But Republicans have opposed it because it would be funded by a payroll tax, and have made it clear they oppose tax increases when the state has such a large surplus. Hortman said the Democratic counterargument will be that the U.S. is the only industrialized country that doesn't offer paid family or medical leave, and that the pandemic laid bare the cost of people going to work sick so they can pay their bills.

GUNS

Gun violence prevention is another Democratic priority where prospects have improved. Republican Sen. Warren Limmer blocked gun Democratic gun control proposals for years, but he has lost his public safety committee chairmanship. His successor as chairman, Democratic Sen. Ron Latz, is a leading advocate of both a “red flag” law — which would let courts temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others — and universal background checks for most gun transfers. Hortman said the Biden administration and national gun safety groups have offered their help.

INFRASTRUCTURE

There's pent-up demand for public infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and transit because lawmakers in the 2022 session failed to pass a borrowing package known as a bonding bill. This is one of the few areas where Republicans will have significant power this session, because it takes a three-fifths supermajority in both chambers to pass bonding bills. It's safe to presume that Republicans would want something in return. Some Democrats have discussed whether to just use the surplus to pay cash for projects instead.

OTHER ISSUES

Hortman said Democratic priorities will also include allowing residents to buy into the MinnesotaCare health insurance program for the working poor, prescription drug affordability, fighting climate change with a move toward 100% clean energy by 2040, protecting democracy, and affordable housing, And the odds appear good for legalizing sports betting, an issue that doesn't break down neatly along party lines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a Saturday evening news conference. He said those arrested are two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds, all male. They will all face murder charges. The newspaper says police believe one of the 18-year-olds was the shooter, though another suspect may have also fired a weapon. A sixth suspect is still being sought.

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops

No bail for Minnesota man accused of prepping to fight cops

Bail has been denied for a Minnesota man authorities say was amassing an arsenal of guns to use against police before his arrest, and had idolized the person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado last month. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright ruled Tuesday that no restrictions were sufficient to ensure that 20-year-old River William Smith would not pose a danger to public safety as he awaits trial on weapons charges. Smith did not speak or enter a plea during his detention hearing. Federal prosecutor Manda Sertich says law enforcement took Smith down before he could execute his plan.

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona

Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City.  Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin. Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn’t respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin’s home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window. Investigators say they didn’t know Albright’s motive for the killings.

Alcohol use blamed for death of Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer

Alcohol use blamed for death of Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer

Medical examiners say the death of Cincinnati Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer was caused by chronic alcohol use. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota released the finding Friday. Zimmer had been found dead in October at age 38 at his home in Minnesota. Zimmer was a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer. He had been working remotely this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals after eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, most of his staff was also dismissed.

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

R. Kelly manager gets a year in prison for theater threat

R. Kelly manager gets a year in prison for theater threat

R. Kelly’s onetime manager has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star. Donnell Russell worked with Kelly as the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer was starting to face what would become a tide of accusations, and eventually a sex trafficking conviction. Prosecutors say Russell repeatedly sought to suppress the claims. A jury convicted him in the theater threat case, and he later pleaded guilty to interstate stalking involving one of Kelly's accusers. Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had “made bad judgments” after starting to work with Kelly.

County attorney: No charges in Minneapolis police killing

County attorney: No charges in Minneapolis police killing

The Hennepin County Attorney's office says no charges will be filed against two Minneapolis police snipers who fatally shot a Minneapolis man during a standoff in his apartment in July. The county attorney's office said Wednesday that the officers involved were justified in shooting 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg. The man’s family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting of Sundberg, a Black man, stoked mistrust of police in Minneapolis two years after George Floyd was killed by police. County Attorney Mike Freeman said that Sundberg's death was a tragedy, but the use of deadly force was authorized under Minnesota law.

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Priorities Met with Resistance from Gov. Evers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News