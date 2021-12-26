 Skip to main content
Deputy strikes, kills St. Michael man on way to medical call

Authorities say an 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who was driving to a medical emergency

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (AP) — An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a Minnesota sheriff's deputy who was driving to a medical emergency, authorities said.

Harold Welter was hit in a St. Michael driveway by Wright County Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Troopers did not provide further detail on how the squad car ended up in the driveway. The incident report said the road conditions were snowy and icy. Hatzenbeller, of Otsego, was not injured.

Welter was a lifelong resident of St. Michael, the Star Tribune reported. He spent 23 years on the St. Michael Fire Department. He served 14 years on the city council and was mayor from 1987 to 1991.

“Harry was about as St. Michael of a person as they came,” said Bob Zahler, historical society curator and board member. “He was the consummate St. Michaelite.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

