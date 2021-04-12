Disabled Army veteran settling into new 'restful' home

The doorways were so narrow that he could use his wheelchair only in the kitchen. To use the toilet, he had to scoot on the floor and hoist himself up — hurting his injured arm. Often, he hobbled across the floor on his knees.

The stove, the doorways, the shower and even the light switches all seemed to be working against him.

“Home is supposed to be where you can rest,” he said. “This was not a restful place.”

Mullen and his family inspected the house, room by room, trailed by reporters and photographers.

Mullen opened one door with the touch of a button. Son James lowered the kitchen stove to a wheelchair-friendly levels. Wife Sarah swung a rack down from a cabinet, which would allow access to glassware.

“Look at this! The closet’s as big as the bedroom,” said Mullen in the master bedroom.

In the master bathroom, the low-level toilet was heated, with a pop-up cover. “I won’t have to do this on my knees anymore,” he said.

The family laughed in disbelief as every one of them fit into the shower. Instead of a tiny stall, the shower was the entire end of the seven-foot-wide bathroom, with no doors and no lip to step over.