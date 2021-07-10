Disputes over equity training programs test relationships

“I am a SEED facilitator. If there was anybody who is likely to have changed my teaching style to one of indoctrination, it’d be me. And I haven’t had any parent complaints about indoctrination,” she said. “If they’re not complaining about me then ... I’m the one, right?

Rubado said she’s always had a good relationship with her students and their families. She takes feedback seriously and has more than once changed her teaching style because of it.

But she said the last several months in Pequot Lakes have felt different. She welcomes conversations with parents, but to her, it feels impossible right now to address parent concerns.

“A lot of attempts we have made to have conversations haven’t been successful because some of the concerned parents will say, ‘Well, you’re just lying.’ What else can I say after that?” Rubado said. “For most teachers there’s confusion and a strong desire to fix the situation. But also knowing that to just say we’re not going to do any equity work ever isn’t the direction that we want to go.”

Rubado knows some parent fears she’s heard are unfounded. But if parents are complaining about equity, she doesn’t deny that equity is a goal the district is pursuing.