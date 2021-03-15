Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death

On Monday, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson asked Cahill to postpone the trial, arguing that the jury pool was likely tainted by Friday's announcement that the city of Minneapolis would pay $27 million to Floyd's family to settle their civil lawsuit.

“It is profoundly disturbing to the defense,” Nelson said of the settlement in the midst of jury selection. “This is not fair.”

Cahill didn't immediately grant the delay, but he acknowledged that the timing was “unfortunate” and said he would consider it. He said he likely would recall the seven jurors who were seated last week for further questioning, though he already instructed members of the jury pool to avoid all news coverage of the case.

The first potential juror questioned Monday was quickly dismissed after volunteering that she’d heard about the settlement and presumed it meant the city didn’t feel it would win the civil case.

“When I heard that, I almost gasped at the amount,” she said, adding that she couldn’t promise she could disregard it.