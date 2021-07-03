DNA research helps Minnesota man track down 9 new siblings

Weaver also sent his DNA to the Ancestry database and it led him to other surprises.

He learned Frank Weaver was not his biological father.

“My dad is still my dad. He raised me,” Duane said he thought about Frank after that revelation.

He then learned his biological father, Earl Kleist, of Arlington, had six other children. He so far has met or talked to two of those new siblings.

The unearthing of new siblings has left him with many questions he wishes he could have asked when his parents were still living, including: Did his biological father know he was born? Did the man who raised him know about his mother’s past?

Mostly he wonders why his mother, who had been open and honest about so many other things, never told him.

“I wouldn’t have thought any less of her. I wouldn’t have loved her any less,” he said.

DNA matches with more distant relatives have allowed Roseberry to narrow down the search for his birth father to two brothers, who also were from the Mankato area but are no longer living. He’s been in touch with relatives of those brothers, who are now taking some time to decide if they want to participate in testing.