Dogged volunteer feels at home in Twin Cities homeless camps

“Everybody has their reason for why they are out there,” he said. “I, for one, have never judged nobody.”

Ring said he would like Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to tour the camps with him and other volunteers and see firsthand how people are living. “They should get to know the people in these camps,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to be out here. It is mind-boggling that there is so much devastation, depression, drug usage and mental illness and no real solution to help these people. Housing is the first step, of course. Real hands-on treatment and job placement are next.”

Francis “Louisiana” Chryn, 39, who has been homeless since he was 14, said he and others at the camp appreciate Ring’s open-mindedness.

“There’s nobody out there who really gives a damn about people like us, except for Bryan,” he said. “He sees what we go through in our daily struggles and tries to help out as much as he can, especially with firewood. We’ve got a nice community down here. We all try to help each other as much as possible.”

Ring said he will continue to do what he can — for as long as he can.

“You’re just trying to instill hope,” he said. “You look someone in the eyes, and you see that they are at their absolute lowest, but they see you, and then, all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, there is hope in my life.’ I’ve just done the work, made the connections, never judged. I honestly believe that God puts you where you are needed.”

