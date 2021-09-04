Doll call: Faribault woman, 95, continues lifelong passion

The value of a doll goes up based on condition, who made it, how rare it is and how old it is. After Christopherson started attending doll shows in the 1980s, she came across one doll with a price tag of $10,000. It was one of many high-end, antique dolls on display and for sale at that show.

“There were people coming through this doll show that didn’t blink an eye,” she said.

Last month's event was Chris Wilson’s first doll show in Mankato, although the Fridley woman appraises dolls regularly up in the Twin Cities at shows.

“A lot of people will come in with something they got from their parents and just want to know what they’re worth,” Wilson said, as she replaced the elastic string of a modern porcelain doll so it could stand up on its own.

When appraising a doll, she looks to see who made it, how old it is and how big it is to determine its value.

“Most people who bring them in have an idea,” she said. “Sometimes they’re disappointed, sometimes they’re pleasantly surprised. It’s a mixed bag, but I think it’s fun just to see what other people have.”

That included an Italian felt doll from the 1920s that she hadn’t ever seen before.