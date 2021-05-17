Dozens gather to pray for 9-year-old girl shot in the head

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside a hospital in Robbinsdale Sunday to pray for a young girl who was shot in the head while playing with other children in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

Police say 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith remains in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital. She was shot Saturday night while bouncing on a trampoline in the Jordan neighborhood, the Star Tribune reported.

The shooter was in a red four-door Ford vehicle that drove away after firing at a residence, police said.

“She didn’t deserve it. She was doing what innocent kids do,” said Raishawn Smith, Trinity’s father. “She was caught in the crossfire of senseless violence.”

The shooting comes just two weeks after another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis. Garrett remains in critical condition at North Memorial.

The shooting happened during a violent weekend in the Twin Cities.