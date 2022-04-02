Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don't meet next week's deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, officials said.

All unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action, county administrator David Hough said.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect employees and the public we serve from serious health impacts from COVID,” Hough said. “We anticipate that most of the remaining 100-plus employees will meet these timelines.”

The county board voted in November to require its nearly 9,000 employees to get vaccinated unless they received religious or medical exemptions. As of Friday, approximately 475 employees had such exemptions, and those workers must be tested for the coronavirus weekly, the Star Tribune reported.

The union representing Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies sued the county over the vaccine mandate and asked for a temporary injunction on the deadline. Judge James Moore denied the request, saying the union failed to show that members will be irreparably harmed by implementation of the vaccine policy.

Officials from several unions representing county workers say the majority of the staffers facing suspension or termination are low-wage workers, often of color and many are women.

County Commissioner Jeff Lunde voted for the vaccine mandate despite some personal reservations. He’s hopeful a positive form of discipline can be achieved and still believes “people should have space to make their own decisions."

