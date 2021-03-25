Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials report dozens of fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota, a development that wasn't unexpected.

The state has identified 89 coronavirus infections in people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said the fraction of fully vaccinated people who still contract infections was expected. Clinical trials suggested the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is said to be about 66% effective.

“We should not be fooled into seeing such a case as a reason to doubt the vaccine effectiveness,” said Ehresmann, noting that the cases represent less than one-tenth of one percent of people who have been fully vaccinated, the Star Tribune reported.

About 800,000 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.

Doctors said even those who required hospitalization after being vaccinated had milder symptoms.