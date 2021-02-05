 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver killed in collision with train was from Ottertail
0 comments
AP

Driver killed in collision with train was from Ottertail

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials says the pickup driver who was killed in a collision with a freight train in Otter Tail County was a local man.

Joseph Lyle Mack, 60, from Ottertail, died Thursday morning at a crossing southeast of the city.

The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

Mack was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News