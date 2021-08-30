Drought leading to more mental health calls from farmers

Peterson said he also met an 80-year-old farmer who had just sold off all his sheep who said the situation was the worst he’s seen in his lifetime.

“We’ve got a lot of multi-generational farmers that are worried, ‘Am I going to be the one this year that can’t make this farm last and sustain?’ We have no rain,” said Shauna Reitmeier, who runs a behavioral health clinic called Alluma that serves several counties in northwestern Minnesota.

Reitmeier said she thinks people are much more comfortable with the term “stress” than mental health. She also said the explosion of telemedicine has made it easier for people to discreetly seek help because they no longer have to park their truck outside a clinic. It can be helpful for farmers to come to terms with what they can and cannot control, Reitmeier said.

“It’s definitely been a struggle,” said Josey Weik, 24, who raises heritage pigs and cattle on his mom and dad’s farm in northeastern Minnesota, who says his coping strategy is “extremely aggressive optimism.”

Weik has been spending a lot of time this summer cooling off the animals he cares for and making sure they have enough to drink.