Duluth making Lake Superior trail more resistant to climate

The new structure has partly obscured the view of the lake and impeded access to the water. When work on the project began, that was a cause of concern for business owners in the area, said Matt Baumgartner, president of the Canal Park Business Association.

But as the project has taken shape, “that concern has been replaced,” he said. “And the word that gets used most right now is it seems to be creating an opportunity for the Lakewalk and for Canal Park to envision what that space can be used for.”

That’s because the project has also created new sidewalk and plaza space that Baumgartner and others expect to be a big draw for tourists.

Baumgartner works for Grandma’s Restaurants, a Duluth institution that has its flagship restaurant in Canal Park. For most of the company’s 40 years, he said, they never had to worry about big storms in April and October.

“Now that has become more of the norm and the storms that we’re having are more frequent and much more damaging in nature. And that creates another anxiety for business owners that have so much to balance already,” he said.

Across the Great Lakes, cities and landowners are contending with similar anxiety from big storms and high water.