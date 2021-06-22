Duluth man charged in fatal shooting of St. Cloud professor

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth man was charged Tuesday in the killing of a St. Cloud professor who was fatally shot at the door of his home in what police say was a random attack.

Jason Beckman, 45, is accused of killing 68-year-old Ed Ward about 6 a.m. Sunday. Ward was taken to a St. Cloud hospital where he died.

Beckman is charged with murder in the second degree, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and theft of a motor vehicle. Judge Frederick L. Grunke set bail at $2 million with no conditions or $1 million with conditions..

Ward taught at St. Cloud State University for more than three decades.

“This is a heart-wrenching and unexpected loss for Dr. Ward’s family and friends, our university, the Herberger Business School, our students and the St. Cloud community,” university President Robbyn Wacker said in a statement. “He has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure. He will truly be missed.”