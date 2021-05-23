Duluth records 1st homicide of year; suspect arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 22-year-old man who was shot in Duluth has died, police said Sunday,
The shooting occurred in the city's downtown area just after 7 Saturday night. It's the city's first homicide of the year.
Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, WDIO-TV reported. The name of the victim has not been released.
Police initially said they were looking for a second suspect, but now believe the shooter acted alone.
The incident remains under investigation.
